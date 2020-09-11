Macedonian top officials confident that solution can be found with Bulgaria

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Bulgarian Deputy PM and Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov’s statements came under fire in North Macedonia after saying that Bulgaria will block the first EU-North Macedonia intergovernmental conference if the joint expert committee fails to find an agreement on open historical issues.

Hopes have been voiced that a mutually acceptable agreement will be found with Bulgaria in the spirit of the friendship treaty.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an interview with the national broadcasting service expressed hopes that a solution will be found, noting that history is important all the while serving as the starting point for the future.

“We’ve shown we have the capacity to solve issues. We’ve solved three chapters, issues involving five historical figures with the sixth being Goce Delchev. There’s no future is only one side wins. Solutions have been found on major issues – there are archives: we will present documents publicly in a transparent manner. History is important, but it should serve as the starting point for the future. We’ll find a solution. The two sides should come out as winners,” said Zaev.

He said he was confident that a solution with Bulgaria will be found in the coming period.

“If we get hurt, then it’s no friendship. I believe we will find a solution,” the PM stressed, saying there shouldn’t be blockades when asked whether North Macedonia might accept that Delchev was Bulgarian as a fact in order to join the EU.

Earlier this week, Bulgarian Minister Karakachanov said that the Macedonian diplomacy for three years after the signing of the friendship treaty has been avoiding efforts to solve issues, expecting the EU to defend it.

According to Sofia, the Macedonian side has been ignoring calls for the historians to meet so as to avoid solving the Goce Delchev issue and by doing so, it has shown it has no will to be engaged in a sincere dialogue.

“Last year in November, you halted the work of the committee in charge of reviewing historical issues. We’ve said it hundreds of times in the past ten months – if no agreement is reached on these issues, Bulgaria will do what it has to do in the first intergovernmental conference until issues are solved. This is Bulgaria’s position and it is very clear in Skopje,” Karakachanov has said.

Asked whether Bulgaria will bloc the first intergovernmental conference, the Minister responded: “Of course.”

Reacting to Karakachanov’s remarks, Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov said the friendship treaty refers to joint history that brings the two nations together.

In a Europe of the 21st century, he noted, the right to self-determination and self-declaration cannot be disputed.

Considering the vision for a common European future, Dimitrov is convinced that joint work is needed for decisions that provide for respect and dignity of both sides.

“This is responsible and mature politics, these are European values. Statements that cause insult or anxiety with neighbors are not helpful. History will remember us by the way we treated the future,” Dimitrov told Radio Free Europe.

In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry said North Macedonia has been communicating and will continue to have heightened communication and consultations at a political level with the Republic of Bulgaria and all EU relevant stakeholders.

“In the process, the key message will be to point out that a crucial and complex process of dialogue has been opened that puts an emphasis on building friendship through mutual respect befitting two neighboring European countries,” said the statement.

The Ministry noted that in this regard, respect of identity and dignity, European integration and good neighborly ties are complementary and mutual interests as well.

“European integration of the whole region is in the interest of the two countries, which has been always highlighted by officials of the two countries. Bulgaria has always supported the European and Euro-Atlantic integration bid of North Macedonia. We expect the support to resume in the future,” the MoFA said.

To solve possible differences over some issues, said the statement, the Treaty of Friendship, Good-neighborliness and Cooperation is the foundation for solving long-standing bilateral differences in interpreting historical issues impeding the relations between North Macedonia and Bulgaria for decades.

“Its implementation, which is binding for the two countries, is our commitment,” stated the press release of the Foreign Ministry.

Furthermore, Dragi Gjorgiev, Head of the Macedonian team in the joint committee for historical and education issues, said that a solution and the course of the negotiations will depend on the constructive role demonstrated by the two parties.

“The committee is not a political body, it is an academic body working in the spirit of scientific findings. Political ultimatums are counter-productive, they create tension, pressure and lack of trust,” he told Kanal 5 TV.

In the meantime, EU diplomats convened earlier in the week to discuss the draft negotiating framework for North Macedonia. Talks at technical level should resume Friday.

Macedonian top officials have said on multiple occasions that they don’t expect Bulgaria to block the opening of EU negotiations. Skopje is waiting for the negotiating framework to be released. It is expected the intergovernmental conference marking the start of accession talks with the EU to take place by the end of the year.