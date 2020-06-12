Macedonian sculptor Nenad Tonkin’s “Modular” art show to open at MKC

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) — The Youth Cultural Center MKC’s gallery is hosting “Modular,” an exhibition of cardboard models by formally trained sculptor and set designer Nenad Tonkin.

The art exhibit, which opens at 8 pm, consists of “legitimate, gallery-format sculptures meant to be exhibited in an interior setting, whereas their doubles to be displayed outside are envisioned to be made of more durable materials,” according to MKC’s announcement.

“What Tonkin has achieved, intentionally or not, in conceiving the modular principle behind his objects is a connection with the space where he’d like them to be – not only from the point of view of their adaptability and non-intrusion into the spaces belonging to everyone but also regarding the principles guiding nature,” visual artist Jana Jakimovska is cited in the announcement.

“Or, should we decide to be poetic,” Jakimovska adds, “we could say the core of this series houses the DNA of humanity, that thread we’re slowly losing and which we need to return to before we ultimately destroy ourselves and the world we need: the thread of mindfulness, awareness of the other, solidarity and modesty.”

Nenad Tonkin (b. 1978, Skopje) holds a BA in sculpture and set design from Skopje's Faculty of Fine Arts as well as a degree in preschool education from the St. Clement of Ohrid Faculty of Pedagogy. He has had four solo shows (in Gevgelija, Kichevo, Skopje, and online), and several group exhibitions (in Germany, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovenia). He's designed the sets for more than ten theater plays and three short films, released three EPs under the name Mammoth & Yashem, was one of the organizers of the first CRIC Festival for Critical Culture, and is currently on the organizing teams of the It's First and It's a Girl feminist festival and the PeachPreach storytelling event.