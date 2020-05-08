Macedonian pianist Dino Imeri to give ‘Concert in Isolation’

Skopje, 8 Маy 2020 (МИА) — Renowned Macedonian pianist Dino Imeri on Saturday, May 9, will play the Museum of Macedonian Struggle, performing a Concert in Isolation.

To be held in the Museum’s hall, the concert with no spectators will be streamed live via the Museum’s Facebook page.

Imeri will perform works by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, Rachmaninoff, and other classical composers.

Dino Imeri (b. 1990, Skopje) is considered one of the finest Macedonian pianists.

He has performed with the Strasbourg Philharmonic, Sofia Philharmonic, Macedonian Philharmonic, and the Macedonian Opera and Ballet orchestra.

He has also played at many European venues and festivals, such as Vatroslav Lisinski (Zagreb, Croatia), Liszt Zentrum (Raiding, Austria), Piano Plage Festival (Ouistreham, France), as well as the Ohrid and Skopje Summer Festivals.

Since 2018, Imeri has taught Piano, Chamber Music, Piano in Context and Accompaniment at the Faculty of Music Arts in Skopje. mr/