0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

Macedonian nationals to be allowed entry into Montenegro, likely required to present negative PCR test

Montenegro is set to reopen on Saturday its borders for nationals of North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Kosovo, Public Health Institute director Boban Mugoša told Montenegro's national broadcaster TV Vijesti on Friday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 14 August 2020 11:16

Podgorica, 14 August 2020 (MIA) – Montenegro is set to reopen on Saturday its borders for nationals of North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Kosovo, Public Health Institute director Boban Mugoša told Montenegro’s national broadcaster TV Vijesti on Friday.

“Travellers will probably have to present negative PCR or ELISA test results to enter Montenegro,” Mugoša said.

According to him, the decision to reopen borders was made on the request of the country’s tourism sector.

Montenegro’s national coordination body is set to determine entry points at its Friday session.

Таг
Back to top button
Close
Close