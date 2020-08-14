Macedonian nationals to be allowed entry into Montenegro, likely required to present negative PCR test

Podgorica, 14 August 2020 (MIA) – Montenegro is set to reopen on Saturday its borders for nationals of North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Kosovo, Public Health Institute director Boban Mugoša told Montenegro’s national broadcaster TV Vijesti on Friday.

“Travellers will probably have to present negative PCR or ELISA test results to enter Montenegro,” Mugoša said.

According to him, the decision to reopen borders was made on the request of the country’s tourism sector.

Montenegro’s national coordination body is set to determine entry points at its Friday session.