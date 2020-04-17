Macedonian nationals return from Slovenia in convoy

Ljubljana, 17 April 2020 (MIA) – A convoy carrying 50 Macedonian nationals headed from Slovenia to North Macedonia late Thursday night, MIA reports from Ljubljana.

The convoy consists of a bus carrying 13 nationals and 11 cars transporting 19 citizens. 19 Macedonian nationals stranded in Austria also joined the convoy.

Citizens found themselves stranded in Slovenia and Austria when European countries started closing their borders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The convoy is organized by the Foreign Ministries of North Macedonia and Slovenia, in cooperation with the Embassy of North Macedonia in Slovenia.

The convoy is set to arrive in North Macedonia Friday, after which citizens will be put in mandatory state quarantine.