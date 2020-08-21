Macedonian nationals can transit Serbia without PCR test

Belgrade, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – According to latest rules of Serbia’s Ministry of Health, as of Friday, Macedonian nationals transiting the country are not required to present a negative PCR test upon entry.

Nationals of North Macedonia, in line with recommendations of Serbia’s Ministry of Health, can enter Serbia only by presenting a negative coronavirus PCR test made in the last 48 hours, MIA’s Belgrade correspondent reports.

However, if only transiting Serbia’s territory within 12 hours from one border crossing to another, Macedonian nationals aren’t required to present a negative PCR test.

In addition, the regulations do not apply to foreign nationals transiting the four countries in the region (within 12 hours), aircraft crews, accredited staff members of foreign diplomatic and consular missions or offices of international organizations and members of their families.

Additional documents are not required for children up to 12 years of age if their parents, guardians or any other person accompanying them present a negative PCR test, foreign nationals who have been granted temporary residence or permanent residence in Serbia, as well as for members of foreign military, police and other security services transiting Serbia’s territory or performing official duties in the country, upon prior notice.

The decision doesn’t include foreign nationals performing international transport, pick-up or unloading of goods or transport of people, in the case of truck, bus, train or cargo ship crews.

According to the decision, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia are included in the list of COVID-19 risk countries.