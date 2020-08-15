Macedonian nationals can enter Serbia only by presenting PCR test

Skopje, 15 August 2020 (MIA) – As of Saturday, nationals of North Macedonia can enter Serbia only by presenting a negative PCR made in the last 48 hours, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

“At the proposal of the country’s health institute, the government of Serbia decided that nationals of North Macedonia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania will require a PCR test to enter the country. Children up to 12 years of do not require a PCR test,” reads the MoI press release.

The decision does not include professional drivers but they are obliged to transit Serbia’s territory within 12 hours, from one border crossing to another.