Macedonian nationals banned entry in Greece from all border crossings

Athens, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – About dozen cars from North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday morning were returned from the Promahonas crossing on the Greek-Bulgarian border, MIA reports from Athens.

They tried to enter Greece via Bulgaria, reported the Greek TV outlets Skai and Mega.

The border crossing is open for tourists only from EU member countries and third country nationals after the EU approved a list allowing nationals from non-member countries to travel across the bloc.

Macedonian nationals are banned entry in Greece until July 15, 2020, even if they try to travel to the country via other border crossings.

Earlier, it was reported that the Greek border officials closed the Evzoni land border. It will remain closed until July 15.