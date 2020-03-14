Macedonian nationals arriving from high-risk countries can enter via several border crossings, airports

Skopje, 14 March 2020 (MIA) – Citizens from North Macedonia can travel to Bulgaria and Greece unrestricted via all border crossings, as well as use the Skopje and Ohrid airports.

“However, only the Tabanovce-Preshevo is open to Serbia, while Kososo has banned all foreign nationals from entering the country. Macedonian nationals can travel to Albania via the Kjafasan border crossing and use the St. Naum and Stenje crossings only if they are headed to places in the vicinity of the border area,” the press release said.

Macedonian nationals arriving from high-risk countries can enter North Macedonia only through the Tabanovce, Deve Bair, Bogorodica, and Kjafasan border crossings, as well as the Skopje and Ohrid airports.

Foreign citizens traveling from high-risk countries are completely banned from entering North Macedonia.