Macedonian nationals allowed into Bulgaria upon presenting negative PCR test

Skopje, 27 July 2020 (MIA) – The Bulgarian government has decided to ease travel restrictions for five countries including North Macedonia, allowing visitors to enter the country upon presenting a negative PCR test done within the previous 72 hours.

Travel restrictions have also been lifted for Serbia, Moldavia, Israel and Kuwait.

According to the Bulgarian government, restrictions for these countries have been eased on the request of its tourism sector.

Greece, on the other hand, has extended until July 31, the entry ban for Macedonian nationals, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.