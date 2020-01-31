ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Macedonian National Theater marks 75th anniversary

Friday marks 75 years of the Macedonian National Theater (MNT), which was founded under a 1945 decision of the Presidium of the Anti-fascist Assembly for the National Liberation of Macedonia (ASNOM).

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 31 January 2020 11:26
