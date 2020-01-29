0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalWorld Correspondents

Macedonian national arrested in Serbia over heroin trafficking

Serbian police and customs seized 6,5kg of heroin from a car driven by a 55-year-old Macedonian national, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 29 January 2020 11:59

