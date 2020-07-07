Macedonian IT solutions presented to tackle COVID-19 crisis consequences

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – Macedonian companies Duna and Green IT have designed technological solutions that can be applied in addressing the consequences from the COVID-19 crisis in both the public and the private sector.

“Cooperation between these sectors contributes to adequate application of these innovative solutions,” Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski and Director of the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development, Jovan Despotovski concluded after visiting Duna company on Tuesday.

According to Despotovski, the solutions are designed to raise public awareness about social responsibility by rewarding the adherence to the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the new virus.

“The Fund throughout the health crisis has issued several public calls to motivate our citizens to propose solutions. Duna is a beneficiary of the Fund’s finances, but the company designed this solution on its own, which is commendable. Green IT also developed an adequate solution and both solutions are aimed at raising social responsibility, which requires our citizens to abide by the preventative measures during the health crisis,” Despotovski stated.

The objective, he said, is to see how these solutions can be applied in all state institutions, including social policy centers, commercial banks, etc, which serve many clients.

Minister Manchevski said he hoped Duna and Green IT’s products would be used in both the public and the private sector in the coming period.

“It’s important to develop Macedonian products, useful ones for the citizens, but the institutions can also use them for protection against the COVID-19 crisis consequences,” he stated.

The IT industry, Manchevski noted, is one of the backbones of the future development of the country.

“It’s quite positive for the business sector, too, and a good example for all young people with innovative ideas to apply for funds of the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development and to use the mechanisms at disposal to develop the IT industry here, in the country, in order to develop new authentic products,” the Minister added.