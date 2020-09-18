Macedonian contemporary dance play to be performed at Turkey festival

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) — Choreographer Risima Risimkin and dancer Adrijana Danchevska will present a fragment of Risimkin’s play “Identities: A History of a Stretched Dream” titled “Fatality” at the 4th Solo Contemporary Dance Festival in Ankara, Turkey.

The music for the play was composed by Toni Kitanovski. The costumes were designed by Blagoj Micevski, and the set was designed by Matea Mijanovikj.

The Solo Contemporary Dance Festival (SOLO Çağdaş Dans Festivali) will be held on an open-air stage in Ankara’s CER Modern Center.

It will run through Sept. 22 and present performances by dancers from France, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Turkey, and Ukraine. mr/