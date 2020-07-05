Macedonian Concept’s MP candidate Bogojeski meets citizens in City Park

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – Macedonian Concept’s MP candidate Petar Bogojeski met on Sunday with citizens in the City Park.

“We met with some wonderful people today, who were willing to talk to us. The situation is clear. There’s no room for promises and programs, we’ve heard and seen it all in the past 30 years. It’s time to change the political system, bring down this establishment,” Bogojeski said.

Macedonian Concept, he added, created clear policies which will introduce key changes in the country.

“We have a clear goal and know how to achieve it. On July 15, people should go out and vote for us in large numbers. Only together will we be able to bring about significant change,” Bogojeski added.