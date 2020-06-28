Macedonian Concept promotes project for protection of historic and cultural heritage

Ohrid, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – Ohrid is the best place to promote Macedonian Concept’s project for protection of the historic and cultural heritage of the town and the country in general, said party leader Petar Bogojeski on Sunday.

“We will protect the country’s historic and cultural heritage in accordance with European standards. EU is all we talk but we lack the responsibility and European conduct in treating our heritage. Our project will be essential in starting a true renaissance and promotion of Macedonian cultural and historic heritage before the world,” said Bogojeski.

He added that tourism should follow agriculture as a key sector in the development of the country’s economy.

“Tourism in the Ohrid region can feed the Macedonian education and health sectors,” noted Bogojeski