Macedonian Concept: Citizens fed up with empty promises, essential change needed

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – The incumbent authorities, the opposition and the system they have set up cannot be rehabilitated, it must be changed entirely. That is why Macedonia needs a sincere and consistent opposition that is prepared to fight for the people’s future, not itself. We will change, not just coexist with the authorities, Macedonian Concept leader Petar Bogojeski, who heads the party list in the first election district, told Skopje citizens on Wednesday.

Bogojeski said the country needs politicians and MPs who will do everything in their power to bring back the people’s future, the calm of everyday life and mutual solidarity, as well as ensure living conditions that citizens will be proud of.

“Macedonian Concept is aiming to be that force for the well-being of all. This is the last chance to bring the country back into the people’s hands,” added Bogojeski.

Citizens are dissatisfied from being forced to choose the lesser evil.

“Citizens are fed up with empty promises and lack of choice. Citizens want a normal life in a society that offers fair conditions to everyone, they want institutions working in their interest, not the personal interests of individuals who have occupied institutions as if their own property,” says Macedonian Concept.