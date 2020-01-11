Maas: Important that Iran owned up to being responsible

Berlin/Tehran, 11 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Funke Media Group it was important that Iran had owned up to being responsible after the country cited “human error” as the cause of the Ukrainian jet crash.

“Now Tehran has to take appropriate action and make sure this cannot happen again,” Maas said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed his grief and demanded a thorough investigation of the “disastrous accident” by the military forces.

He also urged them to “take necessary measures to avert similar accidents in the future,” the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.