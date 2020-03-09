0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Luxembourg FM Asselborn visits North Macedonia

Luxembourg Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn is paying Monday a visit to North Macedonia at the invitation of Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 9 March 2020 8:46
