Luxembourg aims to test all 600,000 citizens for Covid-19

Luxembourg is beginning broad-scale testing of its citizens for the novel coronavirus, a measure which will accompany the easing of its lockdown restrictions, Research Minister Claude Meisch said on Tuesday.

The tests are voluntary and are also available to those commuters who live across the country’s borders with Germany, France and Belgium.

Some 8,500 school pupils and teachers are to be tested before schools reopen on May 4.

Each day, at least 20,000 tests are due to be carried out.

“The aim is for us to test the whole population, some people several times,” Meisch said, noting that this could be carried out within a relatively short period of time thanks to the country’s small size.

The move would make Luxembourg the first country in the world gain an overview of the number of citizens who are infected.

Under the current measures, citizens may only leave their homes to go shopping, to work or to go to the doctor.