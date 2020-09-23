Lukashenko sworn into office following disputed Belarus election

Minsk, 23 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in for his sixth consecutive term as president of Belarus in a surprise ceremony on Wednesday, state media reported, following a disputed election that sparked mass protests in the country.

“Placing his right hand on the constitution, Alexander Lukashenko took the oath in the Belarusian language,” state news agency BelTA reported, without providing a photo of the ceremony.

It said that several hundred people had been invited to the ceremony in Minsk’s Palace of Independence. The event’s date had not been previously announced to the public.

Electoral authorities say that Lukashenko received more than 80 percent of the votes in the August 9 election. Opposition supporters allege that the election was rigged. The European Union has declared the election “neither free nor fair.”