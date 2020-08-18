Lt. Gen. Gjurchinovski: North Macedonia celebrates first-ever Army Day as NATO member

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – Tuesday marks the 28th anniversary of the Army, its first year as a NATO member, of which we are especially proud. NATO membership is a benefit and a privilege of any democratic society. But we will be a credible and respected member only by respecting the democratic values, loyalty to the Alliance, solidarity and implementation of national duties, Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski said Tuesday addressing Army Day event.

Speaking before the present guests at the event held at the military stadium in Skopje, Gjurchinovski said that each generation gave a contribution and left its mark in the Army’s development.

“We should proud of our achievements because together we have succeeded, despite all the challenges in the past, to become part of the most powerful military Alliance in the history of mankind. It is an enormous success for all former and current Army members. We have a responsibility and a patriotic duty to set up processes for integration of our army as NATO member,” Gjurchinovski added.

He noted that the safety, health and well-being of citizens will be a priority for the Army, but also its transformation on the principle of “real people in the right place”, equipping and modernization, as well as consistent implementation of obligations as a member of NATO.

“We are facing an invisible enemy, COVID-19, however, the Army will be engaged everywhere and always if needed. We will continue to tackle the pandemic and all challenges where we can help. The army is for all of you and is an ally to everyone that will never betray you, regardless of their ethnic or religious affiliation,” Gjurchinovski said.

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Stevo Pendarovski and Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska also delivered addresses at the event celebrating Army’s 28th anniversary.

The celebration of the Army Day started at 10 am with an honorary 5-gun artillery firing and the intonation of the Macedonian anthem, the NATO as well as the Army hymns.

The event participants observed one minute’s silence in tribute to the memory of all the killed and deceased freedom fighters of the country, to members of the Army and to all COVID-19 victims in the country and in the world.

The Army Day event was also attended by Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Army generals and representatives of the diplomatic and military-diplomatic corps in the country.

Celebration took place in line with the Infectious Diseases Commission’s protocol on state events.