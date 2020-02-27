Lombardy president to ‘self-quarantine’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Attilio Fontana, the president of Italy’s northern region of Lombardy, said he would self-quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

“It is a person with whom I am constantly working,” Fontana said of the woman who tested positive, adding that all other members of his staff and people dealing with the outbreak have been tested and the results have so far been negative.

Fontana said that, following guidelines by Italian health authorities, he would try to live in a “sort of self-isolation” for two weeks and would wear a protective mask when interacting with people.