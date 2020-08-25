Lokomotiva’s summer school “Curating in Context” kicks off

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – The citizens association Lokomotiva – Centre for New Initiatives in Arts and Culture organizes the international summer school “Curating in Context” which will be held online from August 25 to September 15.

This year’s school curators include Slavcho Dimitrov and Biljana Tanurovska-Kjulavkovski. Violeta Kachakova is program producer, while Zorica Zafirovska is coordinator and PR.

The international summer school “Curating in Context” is produced and organized by the citizens association Lokomotiva – Centre for New Initiatives in Arts and Culture with the support of the Ministry of Culture of North Macedonia and the Erasmus + program for Education, Training, Youth and Sport of the European Union as part of the project “Curating in Context”.

The school refers to master’s students, or those with experience – curators, researchers, theoreticians, and other cultural workers who seek to critically reflect on the various socio-political and economic contexts and to develop curatorial methods, which will re-examine the practices of contemporary (performing) arts in relation to activism, social movements and self-organization.

Summer school ‘Curating in Context’ aims to critically reflect and address different socio-political and economic contexts, and develop curatorial methods to rethink the practices of performing arts in relation to activism, social movements and self- organization, in a dialogue with contemporary critical theories and trans-disciplinary studies.

Theoreticians, curators and artists from North Macedonia, as well as from the regional and international scene will participate, teach, and present at the school.

This year’s school will include themes as curating and the curatorial from the perspective of choreography & performing arts; non-representative forms of curating as a political perspective; curatorial practices related to social justice, social movements, activism, gender and queer politics, self-organized initiatives, struggles for new communal forms; models of working together production/organization, dissemination; new modes of instituting the curatorial (power relations, inclusion and exclusion), and the curatorial as staging the agonistic public space., organizers said.

The 2019-2021 Erasmus+ project co-organized between two NGOs (Tanzfabrik Berlin and Lokomotiva Skopje), and two Higher Education Institutions (Stockholm University of the Arts and University of Zagreb) was developed to respond to the challenges of the growing influence of the concepts of curating and curatorial in the contemporary art field, beyond the sphere of visual arts.

In details about the programme you can find on the following link: www.lokomotiva.org.mk and detailed programme and scheduled of summer school can be accessed at link.