Lokomotiva – Kino Kultura project space – becomes member of European Dancehouse Network

Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – Kino Kultura project space, represented by Lokomotiva, became one of the members of EDN – European Dancehouse Network.

For the founders, Lokomotiva and Theatre Navigator, this is important news and is the realization of part of our goals for internationalization.

This membership in EDN, for us, means that Kino Kultura as a project space for contemporary performing arts, among what, dance and performance was recognized and supported by the international partners.

Lokomotiva, as a member of the network will have the opportunity to strengthen advocacy mechanisms and advocate for the sustainable space and institution that would support the development of contemporary performing arts, such as dance and performance in the country.

“We are hopeful that local and national authorities finally will recognize the need for a ‘home’- a sustainable space and institution that would address the needs of the artists creating in that field, in the country, and will enable this project space to become one of such “home(s),” Lokomotiva – Centre for New Initiative in Arts and Culture said in a press release.

Also, two other organizations from the region were accepted as new members: Station Service for Contemporary Dance, from Belgrade and Derida Dance Center, from Sofia.

EDN is a network for trust and cooperation between European dance houses sharing a common vision regarding the development of dance art across borders, governed by its members through the Assembly and the board of directors. EDN- European Dancehouse Network’s key mission is to cooperate in securing a sustainable future for the dance sector and to improve relevance for diverse dance among society, reads the press release.