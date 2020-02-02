Locust outbreak reaches Ethiopian capital

Addis Ababa, 2 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Locusts appeared in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday as an infestation makes its way across East Africa.

Zebdewos Selato, an official with Ethiopia’s Agriculture Ministry, said the locusts reaching the capital are ‘remnants’ of the infestation in the eastern and southern part of the country.

“Aircraft spraying is being conducted around Addis Ababa to contain it from spreading to other parts of the country,” said Selato. “Instead we are more concerned about the infestation in the regions that are destroying crops.”

Officials have warned that the outbreak, the worst in 25 years, could lead to famine in a region already struggling with food insecurity. The infestation has affected Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Eritrea and Sudan and threatens to spread to Uganda and South Sudan.

The desert locust is among the most dangerous migratory pests in the world: A square-kilometre swarm can consume the equivalent of food for 35,000 people in one day, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned.