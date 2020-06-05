Lockdown rerun of ‘Culture in the Time of Corona’

Skopje, 5 June 2020 (MIA) – The ‘Culture in the Time of Corona’ program will be rerun in the next three days during the lockdown in Skopje.

Starting Friday, people will be able to see the rerun of performances by different artists who took part in the ‘Culture in the Time of Corona’ program, including concerts of classical, pop, rock, alternative and electronic music, the City of Skopje said in a press release.

The performances will be streamed via the official City of Skopje Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/CityofSkopje/?ref=br_r

The Skopje City government, together with several local cultural institutions, launched the ‘Culture in the Time of Corona’ project to support freelance artists and promote art during the state of emergency, the press release reads.