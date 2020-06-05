Local innovator working towards development of ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

Kavadarci, 5 June 2020 (MIA) – Innovator Dimitrija Angelkov from Kavadarci is busy developing 20 ventilators to assist breathing in patients treated in hospitals or at home.

The project was launched with the company he manages, and it is supported by the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development (FITD), Angelkov told MIA.

“The ventilators will make a valuable contribution in the fight against the coronavirus, as well as many other diseases. They could be used by anyone who has any difficulties breathing. The ventilators are easy to use and can work for up to 14 days without interruption,” Angelkov said, adding that the project is run by the Macedonian company “Interactive Future.”

Giving details on the ventilators, he noted they contain an Ambu bag valve mask which has all certificates for use. In addition, this solution has the lowest electromagnetic radiation and wouldn’t interfere at all with other equipment in hospitals or at home.

Angelkov, who holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering, is working together with a team of engineers Gjorgji Dodevski and Trajche Stojanov, programmer Angel Stojanov, doctors Biljana Volcheva, Marina Angelkova and Trajanka Dodevska.

The ventilator design solution is based on two 2001 research papers detailing the work of the electro-pneumatic valve, which according to Angelkov is the most important part of this respiratory machine.

“The solution is ideal for the fight against the coronavirus and allows for production of 100 ventilators per month,” Added noted.

The project is among the 16 selected as part of FITD open call for the creation of digital tools and solutions in dealing with the COVID-19 effects. The public call was enabled in cooperation with partners including the Embassy of Switzerland in North Macedonia, USAID North Macedonia, UNDP MK, UNICEF MK, MASIT ICT Chamber of Commerce, etc.

Angelkov extended gratitude to the FITD for recognizing innovation that can improve everyday life.

He added that the ventilators will not be put into use until fully certified and attested.