Loan installments of alternative financial services and leasing companies to be cut: FinMin

Skopje, 3 April 2020 (MIA) – Loan installments of alternative financial services and leasing companies for citizens will be cut by at least 70 percent in the next three months, for the purpose of mitigating the COVID-19 crisis effects, says Finance Minister Nina Angelovska.

Angelovska wrote in a Facebook post that fees and penalties will not be charged for these funds, liabilities will be equally distributed to the remaining repayment period or repayment could be extended by at least 90 days.

Regarding legal entities, decisions will be taken at the request of the client.