Ljubotenski Bachila incident victims remembered

Skopje, 10 August 2020 (MIA) – A delegation from President Stevo Pendarovski’s office laid flowers Monday at memorials in Gjorche Petrov municipality and Ljubanci village, honoring the eight army members killed 19 years ago near the Ljubotenski Bachila area.

The delegation also laid flowers at the memorial in Skopje’s Ilinden barracks.

Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska also laid wreath at the memorial in the barracks to pay respects to the killed army members.

On August 10, 2001, an army vehicle hit two planted mines at a road near Ljubotenski Bachila.

Skopje garrison reservists Tome Badarovski, Goce Chankulovski, Branko Janev, Tomislav Nastevski, Marjancho Boshkovski, Ivica Zlatevski, Tome Dimovski and Rade Jankovski were killed in the incident.