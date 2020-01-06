Liverpool’s kids beat Everton; Derby dump Palace; Tottenham held

London, 6 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Liverpool teenager Curtis Jones scored a stunning goal as Juergen Klopp’s “kids” edged out Everton 1-0 on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old curled a brilliant strike off the underside of the bar to win it for Klopp’s side.

Crystal Palace became the third Premier League club to go out at the first hurdle after they lost 1-0 at home to Derby County.

Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 and Sheffield United saw off non-league Fylde 2-1 to reach round four but Tottenham will have to replay after drawing 1-1 at another Championship side Middlesbrough.

Liverpool left Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Alisson out of the squad altogether while Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson were on the bench.

Everton had several chances to go ahead in the first half but goalkeeper Adrian saved them three times.

Liverpool, who gave a debut to new signing Takumi Minamino, dominated the second half and Jones then produced a superb strike to win it for the home side.

“They played brave football,” Klopp said. “Unbelievable individual performances from the kids and the adults as well.

“Adam Lallana – what a game, unbelievable. Joe Gomez – organizing the whole defence for maybe the first time in his life.

“Sensational game and a sensational goal from a Scouser – who could ask for more? I am so happy they all showed up tonight. The only thing I didn’t want was a draw. We had to take some risks and it paid off.”

Crystal Palace went the same way as Aston Villa and Brighton as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Derby.

Chris Martin gave the visitors the lead with an outstretched boot on 32 minutes and Palace then had Milivojevic sent off, his yellow card upgraded to a red after referee Michael Oliver consulted the pitchside monitor.

Derby manager Phillip Cocu praised the influence of former England captain Wayne Rooney in just his second appearance for the team.

“He knows when to receive the ball and has great delivery when he gives it,” Cocu said.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said his side were “nowhere near as good as we needed to be”.

“It wasn’t the performance I was looking for, we started better in the second half and then got a man sent off. Playing without a man makes things difficult.”

Goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley saw Chelsea past Nottingham Forest while Sheffield United joined them in the hat for round four despite a late scare against non-league Fylde.

Callum Robinson and Leon Clarke put United 2-0 up with half an hour to go but though Jordan Williams pulled one back for Fylde, they could not force an equalizer.

Ashley Fletcher put Middlesbrough in front against Tottenham but Lucas Moura secured a replay for Jose Mourinho’s side with a 1-1 draw.

“We wanted to win but we knew it would be difficult,” he said.

“We managed to bring the game to our stadium. It’s a game we don’t need, our squad is short with so many problems – but it’s a game at home and we have to go for it.”

Jordan Hugill scored twice as Queens Park Rangers thumped fellow Championship side Swansea 5-1, while West Brom, Barnsley and Northampton all advanced to the fourth round.

Bristol Rovers drew 2-2 with Coventry while West Ham were due to play League One Gillingham in the day’s late match.