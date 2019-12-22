Liverpool beat Flamengo in extra-time to win Club World Cup

Doha, 22 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Liverpool won their first Club World Cup title after Roberto Firmino scored in extra-time to seal a 1-0 win over Flamengo in Qatar on Saturday.

The European champions prevailed over the South American titleholders to crown a magical year for the Reds, who won their sixth continental title in June and sit 10 points clear at the top of the English Premier League.

“We could have scored a couple more. Overall delighted with the result and performance in difficult conditions,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said.

“We have found a way for a long time now. Some late goals, we just want to keep going, keep improving. Keep working hard and putting in performances like that.”

The Brazilians edged the first half with more possession and more chances although Liverpool arguably had the best opportunity in the very first minute but Firmino fired over.

Liverpool’s Brazilian later rattled the post early in the second half as Juergen Klopp’s side began to dominate.

Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus got his tactics spot on and Liverpool’s rampaging full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson struggled to overlap.

The one time the former did get round the back, Mohamed Salah could not finish off his cross on 49 minutes.

Gabriel Barbosa then forced Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson into a smart save before Salah blasted over at the other end.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, out for over a year after a knee injury in 2018, suffered what looked like a knee or ankle problem midway through the second half. He beat the ground in frustration and was visibly upset. He was replaced by Adam Lallana.

Salah soon had a goal ruled out for offside and Henderson went close with a rasping shot as the English side became increasingly frustrated against a dogged Flamengo defence.

There was drama in stoppage time in normal time when the referee initially gave a penalty for a foul by Rafinha on Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. But the video assistant intervened and it was decided there was no contact on the edge of the area.

Both sides looked jaded at times after a long 2019 – and in the humid conditions of 2022 World Cup host Qatar – with extra time not doing either side any favours.

But Liverpool finally scored on 99 minutes after a quick breakaway, Firmino keeping his cool to slot home and devastate his countrymen.

Flamengo’s Lincoln blazed over with a great chance to level late on.

Liverpool had never previously won the Club World Cup or its forerunner the Intercontinental Cup. They even lost to Rio-based Flamengo in the final in 1981.

In the third-place match, Monterrey’s goalkeeper scored the winning spotkick as the Mexicans prevailed on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Asian champions Al-Hilal.

Luis Cardenas denied Eduardo and Mohamed Kanno in the shoot-out before sealing victory with his own penalty.