Libyan rivals accuse each other of breaching Tripoli ceasefire

Libya’s UN-backed government and its main rival based in the east of the country accused each other on Sunday of breaching a ceasefire around the capital Tripoli.

Russia and Turkey called earlier this week for a suspension of hostilities between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rival forces, led by Khalifa Haftar.

Both sides had welcomed the truce that came into effect at midnight on Sunday.

The GNA said in a statement that breaches to the ceasefire took place in the capital’s Salah al-Din and Wadi el-Rabie areas minutes after it came into effect.

But it renewed its commitment to the truce and called for its sponsors and the United Nations mission in Libya to fully enforce it and to prevent such breaches from taking place.

A commander with Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army, al-Mabrouk al-Gazawi, said: “the [GNA] militias violated the truce on more than one battlefront with all kinds of weapons, including artillery.”

He added in statements to Libyan newspaper al-Marsad that they are still committed to the truce.

Turkey supports the GNA and has dispatched troops to bolster it, triggering fears of a wider conflict in Libya.

“The deal for a ceasefire in Libya and Idlib, which came about with the intensive efforts of our president, are the clear results of the peace diplomacy that Turkey has pursued,” said Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday.

Haftar is backed by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The UN has welcomed the ceasefire and called on Libya‘s warring factions to abide by the truce.

“The [UN] mission express its full readiness to support Libyans and make use of all its sources to help them find a final peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis,” the UN Support Mission in Libya said in an online statement.

Haftar’s forces have been pursuing a campaign since April to capture Tripoli. In recent weeks, they intensified their battle for the city.