Libyan peace deal stalls as militia commander Haftar delays signing

Libya’s warring sides have agreed to a peace deal, but militia commander Khalifa Haftar has asked for more time before he signs it, Russia’s top diplomat announced on Monday.

The document was signed by Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and a representative of the rival government associated with Haftar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a statement.

Haftar “views this document positively and has asked for a little more additional time, until the morning, to determine whether to sign it,” Lavrov said in the statement released by his ministry.

At a joint press briefing with Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Haftar asked for time until Tuesday morning before signing the agreement.

The talks in Moscow were brokered by Russia and Turkey, which have been pursuing peacemaker roles in Libya similar to those they have established for themselves in war-torn Syria.

Libya’s UN-backed government refused to directly meet with Haftar at the talks in Moscow, a senior Libyan official said.

“We have refused to meet with Haftar and will not sit with him under any circumstances,” High Council of State head Khaled al-Mishri said, according to broadcaster Libya Al Ahrar TV. “Our talks in Moscow are held with Turkey and Russia.”

Monday’s talks were expected to result in official approval of a ceasefire that was supposed to have gone into effect the previous day. Both sides have already traded accusations of violating the ceasefire.

Haftar’s forces warned that they were still present in their positions in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and would not withdraw.

“We are determined to liberate all Libyan soil from militias and terrorist groups,” the self-styled Libyan National Army said in a statement on Twitter.

The deal is endorsed by Russia and Turkey as a revival of the peace process for the war-torn northern African country.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi. The oil-rich country has two competing administrations: the UN-backed government of al-Serraj in Tripoli and the other, based in the eastern city of Tobruk, allied with Haftar.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin expressed support for the ceasefire as they met in Istanbul last week.

Erdogan plans to visit Berlin on Sunday for continued peace talks brokered by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish state media reported.

Putin, who met Merkel in Moscow this past weekend, has also expressed readiness to attend the conference.

Germany has so far not confirmed a date for the conference, with the government saying only that the talks in Berlin should take place in January.