Libya’s UN-backed government suspends participation in Geneva talks

Libya‘s Tripoli-based government said it suspended its participation in the UN-brokered talks currently being held in Geneva after an attack on the capital’s port on Tuesday.

“Today, violations of the ceasefire were renewed,” the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement. “The militias hit Tripoli’s port which is considered a lifeline for many of Libya‘s cities.”

“We announce suspending our participation in the military talks held in Geneva until strict stances are taken towards the aggressor and its violations,” it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, witnesses said they heard explosions in the area of the port and seeing black smoke.

The GNA said that “without a permanent ceasefire that allows for the return of those displaced and ensures the security of the capital and other cities from any threat, there is no sense for any negotiations, since there is no peace under bombing.”

As senior officers from the army and the main rebel forces started a second round of UN-brokered ceasefire talks in the Swiss UN headquarters, Libya‘s Tripoli harbour was being attacked, UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said.

The UN envoy said there have been more than 150 violations recorded since a fragile ceasefire was announced on January 12.

The ongoing violence in Libya make it difficult to proceed with ongoing UN efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict, Salame said.

“As long as these violations are frequent, it is hard to think about quiet negotiations,” he added.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Moamer Gaddafi and has become a battleground for rival proxy forces, which has drawn in foreign powers.

Since April, the eastern forces led by General Khalifa Haftar have been trying to seize the capital, Tripoli, from the GNA. Haftar already controls large areas in eastern and southern Libya.

Salame welcomed Monday’s decision by EU countries to set up a new mission to monitor the failing UN embargo on arms flowing into Libya.

“Whoever can help in monitoring the arms embargo is welcome,” he told reporters.

The joint 5+5 military commission, made up of five senior officers from each of Libya‘s two rival parties, was set up after the January 19 conference in Berlin, where international leaders vowed to uphold a UN arms embargo, enable a peace process and end outside interference and military support for fighting factions.