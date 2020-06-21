Lewandowski joy at becoming top foreign scorer in Bundesliga season

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski became the top foreign scorer in a Bundesliga season on Saturday with two goals in the 3-1 win over Freiburg.

The Pole moved onto 33 goals for the campaign, beating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s mark of 31 for Borussia Dortmund.

“His quality with finishing or leading the line is top notch,” coach Hansi Flick told reporters.

German Gerd Mueller holds the outright record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season.

Mueller’s Bayern team are the only previous Bundesliga outfit to top 100 goals with 101 in 1971-72.

The current Bayern squad, who wrapped up an eighth straight Bundesliga title in midweek, are also gunning for the record this season. The Freiburg win meant they now have 96 goals this league campaign, with a trip to Wolfsburg rounding out the Bundesliga season next Saturday.

“We still have something to chase this season,” said Flick, whose side are still on for the treble.

Victory over Freiburg also set a new Bundesliga record, with Bayern becoming the first to rack up 15 straight wins in all competitions.