Levica’s Apasiev pledges for progressive tax reform

Veles, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – Levica leader Dimitar Apasiev told citizens of Veles on Wednesday not to believe in propaganda that a vote for Levica is a wasted vote.

Apasiev pledged for progressive tax reform in economy.

“This means that the rich will pay more than the poor, in order to raise more money in the budget, which will then be redistributed to social transfers, i.e. increasing the minimum wage, social assistance, etc.,” Apasiev pointed out.

“The program we’re offering is radical, as we believe that soft reform is not enough. Radical reforms in economy and law are what drives the country,” he underlined.

Apasiev added that Levica proposes anti-nepotism measures in the area of law to avoid favoritism on the basis of family relationship.

“We’re proposing radical reforms in the area of judiciary, as we believe they are urgently needed,” he said, adding that this was the reason for the lack of progress in the past 30 years.

The Levica leader noted that workers are the party’s target group, those who live not only by manual labor, but also intellectual labor.

In addition, Levica MP candidate Boris Krmov said the party also pledged for assistance to vulnerable categories and people with disabilities, as this category of citizens has been neglected.