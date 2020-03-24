Let’s use self-isolation in productive way – read books, listen to music, watch movies, play a round of Parcheesi

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – We’re all in self-isolation. No going to work, to the movies, to the theater, to concerts… No exercising, swimming, walking down the pier and hiking up Vodno.

Our habits have been drastically changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

How is this affecting us? Will it teach us lessons we’ve missed? Will it increase empathy or cause stress, revolt, and aggression?

“Self-isolation, sitting alone or with our closest family between four walls, 24/7, for who knows how long, is making us anxious, impatient and worried. A state of emergency has been declared in the country, we’re waiting on information for newly infected people and the critically ill every day. Measures are becoming increasingly more rigorous by the day.

This, too, shall pass. We just need to be patient and respect the authorities’ recommendations. Let’s be disciplined and help those who have the toughest battle ahead of them, only to be able to take another breath.

I would like to appeal to use our time at home the best way we can. Let’s listen to the silence in our hearts, find ourselves and our closest ones again, do activities that would, as teens say, upgrade us and take us to a higher level. Let’s make family time deeper and warmer, and communication with our friends and family more regular. Let’s find the beauty in the small things again,” says dr. Ljubinka Damjanović, spec. psychiatrist at the Skopje Health Center, at the Institute for Mental Health of Children and Youth.

She divides citizens into two categories: conscious – those who respect and apply the recommendations by the Ministry of Health, and others – who carry on with their daily activities as if nothing is going on.

“They hang out with their close ones in the parks, weekend houses, drinking coffee, juice or beer in front of their buildings. I wonder if that’ll be the most expensive coffee of their lives, one they’ll pay with their own life, or the life of a loved one?” the doctor asks.

Stress, she adds, increases daily. Insomnia, anxiety, depression, blood pressure rises, body aches are becoming more frequent. Some withdraw while others become aggressive.

“Long-term stress leads to reduced immunity, but immunologists will have something to say about that. We can’t allow ourselves to be in a state of prolonged stress for too long. If we can’t remove the stress factor, in this case the coronavirus, we have to manage it the best we can. People can drink tea, do relaxation exercises, listen to music, watch their favorite movies, play Parcheesi with their closest family members, read books, talk on the phone with their loved ones, tend to their houseplants etc.,” dr. Damjanović says.

Once more, she stresses that this is a period of uncertainty, so we must support the medical field, which is crucial in such times.

“Infectious disease doctors, epidemiologists, anesthesiologists, and those working in the lab that tests for the coronavirus stand tall before the biggest individual challenge. Our staying home should help them as much as possible.

The recommendation for the chronically ill and psychiatric patients is to take their medication and seek advice from a professional if their basic symptomatology changes. Those who get hospitalized, on the other hand, should trust doctors and cooperate in every stage of their treatment,” she elaborates.

She especially focuses on children. The stress surrounding the coronavirus affects them, too. They can become agitated, aggressive, anxious, and they can start wetting the bed at night.

“Let’s try to keep our children smiling, because we as adults can manage our emotions and actions and seek relaxation solutions that would help us gather the strength for what’s to come, but children don’t have those coping mechanisms.

We’re bombarded by news every day, from the world, the region, and our own country about the most recent coronavirus-related developments. These are not pleasant news, they’re highly concerning, and they’re frightening for adults as well. It’s the first time the world has faced the COVID-19.

That’s why we should support our children and give them more of our care, affection and attention. Our children always need their families’ love and attention, especially in times of crisis,” dr. Damjanović points out.

She says that parents should listen to their children and explain things simply. They should encourage them to ask anything they want to know.

“Find opportunities to have uninterrupted play and rest times. It’s important for children to be close to their families and to only separate for hospital treatment reasons – and even so, telecommunication should be regular. Everyday routine should be kept within possibility. Create opportunities to study online and through TV platforms, as well as continuing play and rest times. Inform them how to protect themselves from the coronavirus, and if they don’t feel well, they should be encouraged to seek help. If hospitalization is needed, it should be explained that the separation will be brief, and that doctors and nurses will take care of them in the hospital, and after they recover everything will go back to the way it used to be,” dr. Damjanović concludes.

Mirjana Chakarova

Translator: Dragana Knežević