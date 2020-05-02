Leipzig’s Werner would rather go abroad than to Bayern Munich

Berlin, 2 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Germany forward Timo Werner said in an interview published Saturday he would rather go abroad than join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich if he decides to leave RB Leipzig.

Werner has a contract in Leipzig until 2023 but can reportedly leave for 60 million euros (65.8 million dollars) in summer.

Bayern were allegedly interested in him last year but a deal never materialised, as Bayern reportedly turned their focus on Germany winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

Premier League leaders Liverpool and Chelsea are among European clubs also said to be after the 24-year-old, and Werner told the Bild paper that a move within the Bundesliga was not likely.

“Bayern are a great club, we don’t need to talk about it. And Hansi Flick has proven this season that he’s a really good coach. But if a transfer should ever become an issue, I would rather move abroad than to Bayern,” Werner said.

“It’s just that the challenge in another league would appeal to me a little more than a transfer within the Bundesliga.”

Werner also said that “mutual appreciation” was also an important factor which may have not been the case last year with Munich as he said “I cannot answer what motivated Bayern back then.”

However, Werner also said he has no intention to leave Champions League quarter-finalists Leipzig in summer at all costs.

“I appreciate a lot what I have at RB Leipzig and would therefore never say: ‘I absolutely have to get out of here!’ he said.

Werner’s former Leipzig coach and sports director Ralf Rangnick meanwhile said he “would be happy” if Werner should stay at the club where he can further improve.

“I know his family and that of his girlfriend and his adviser very well. He has improved again, especially his scoring rate, and could take another step with his team-mates under (coach) Julian Nagelsmann,” Rangnick told the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung.

Rangnick said that Werner must find out for himself “whether he has the chance at another club to play as regularly as here” but that Leipzig are also well-positioned if he decides to leave.