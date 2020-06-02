Leipzig fight back in Cologne to go third

RB Leipzig triumphed from a goal down in Cologne to win 4-2 on Monday and return to the Bundesliga’s Champions League spots.

Patrik Schick and Christopher Nkunku cancelled Jhon Cordoba’s early opener for Cologne to turn the game in Leipzig’s favour in the first half.

Timo Werner and Dani Olmo then netted after the break either side of Anthony Modeste’s superb strike giving Cologne a brief moment of hope.

Leipzig jump from fifth to third on 58 points, two behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund and two ahead of both Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.

Champions Bayern Munich crushed Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-0 on Saturday and are seven points clear with just five rounds remaining.

Midtable Cologne are 11th but probably safe from relegation despite being winless in their last five.