Legal experts hold talks over postponing April 12 election

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – Legal experts held a meeting at President Stevo Pendarovski’s office on Tuesday evening, to find a legal solution to postpone the April 12 election because of the situation with the new coronavirus.

“President Pendarovski welcomed participants at the meeting, extending gratitude for their efforts. University professors Svetomir Shkarikj, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Renata Deskoska, Tatjana Karakamisheva-Jovanovska, Jeton Shasivari, Aleksandar Spasov and Denis Preshova reviewed legal aspects of postponing the April 12 parliamentary election,” Pendarovski’s office said.

Participants tackled possible solutions in line with the Constitution of North Macedonia. Consultations will continue in the next days, the press release reads.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and PM Oliver Spasovski also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the leaders of SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE, DUI, Alliance for Albanians, Alternativa, Movement Besa, and DPA at a meeting reached a consensus that the April 12 snap parliamentary polls should be postponed in light of the situation with the new coronavirus, Pendarovski’s office said.

“The party leaders authorized President Stevo Pendarovski to organize a meeting with esteemed legal experts to find a legal solution to postpone the elections,” said the statement.