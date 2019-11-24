Leftist and center-right candidate vie for presidency in Uruguay

A president’s son and a former Montevideo mayor will vie for Uruguay‘s presidency in Sunday’s elections, in which the left risks losing the power it has held for 14 years.

DANIEL MARTINEZ, 62, is the candidate of the ruling Frente Amplio (Broad Front) party. The business-friendly leftist with a broad appeal comes from a middle-class family and studied industrial engineering. He joined the Socialist Party in 1973 and became a trade union activist, clandestinely fighting the 1973-85 dictatorship.

Martinez was appointed industry minister in 2008, became a senator in 2010, and five years later he was elected mayor of Montevideo, where he gained popularity with his public works and job creation policies.

Martinez’s presidential campaign focused on pledges to create jobs, to favor technological innovation, and to tackle mounting security concerns. His supporters describe him as a pragmatic and hard-working politician with a conciliatory talent.

LUIS LACALLE POU, 46, is the candidate of the nationalist-conservative opposition Partido Nacional (National Party). He is the son of former president Luis Alberto Lacalle (1990-95) and politician Julia Pou.

A lawyer by profession, Lacalle Pou served as a lawmaker from 2000 until 2015, when he became a senator. He ran for president in 2014 and lost the second round to the current president, Tabare Vazquez.

The staunchly pro-business candidate received praise for his economic management as the president of the Chamber of Representatives in 2011. His detractors slam him as the privileged member of a political dynasty.