Ledecka triumphs in downhill for first alpine ski World Cup win

Berlin, 7 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Snowboard queen Ester Ledecka upset the favourites to win the women’s downhill in Lake Louise on Friday for her first alpine ski World Cup victory.

The 24-year-old Czech skier posted 1 minute 31.87 seconds at the Canadian resort to take the first downhill of the women’s season, 0.35 seconds ahead of Corinne Suter of Switzerland.

Austria’s Stephanie Venier was third at 0.45 seconds in a race delayed by heavy snowfall.

Ledecka won gold medals in the super-g in alpine skiing and the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

She thus became the first person to win two gold medals at the same Winter Olympics using two different types of equipment.

She has won the parallel overall World Cup in snowboarding for the past four seasons, but her previous best result in the alpine ski World Cup was a seventh place in downhill in Lake Louise two years ago.

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland meanwhile won the men’s super-g in Beaver Creek for his maiden World Cup victory.

The 22-year-old, wearing bib number two, clocked 1:10.90 on the Birds of Prey course at the Colorado venue.

He edged Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 0.10 seconds, while Austria’s Matthias Mayer was third at 0.14 seconds.

Mayer had won the season’s opening super-g on Sunday in Lake Louise, Canada and leads the overall standings after five races.

Odermatt won four individual gold medals and a team gold at the 2018 junior world championships in Davos, Switzerland and had been twice on the World Cup podium, both in giant slalom races in March.

The men’s World Cup continues in Beaver Creek on Saturday with a downhill, while the women have another downhill Saturday in Lake Louise.