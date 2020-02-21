Lebanon confirms first case of new coronavirus

Beirut, 21 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Lebanon has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus spreading from China, Health Minister Hamed Hassan says.

The affected person is a woman who tested positive after her return to the country on a flight from Iran, the official added. The 45-years-old woman is in good health, he said.

She is being quarantined at Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, a source at the hospital said.

There are two other cases where people are suspected of having caught the viral disease, the minister said at a press conference in Beirut without giving details.