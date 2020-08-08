Lebanese protesters remove cement blocks around the parliament

Protesters managed Saturday to remove some of the cement barriers around the Lebanese parliament as they were gearing up for a day of anger to mourn the people who were killed in the Beirut port blast.

“Revolution, revolution,” shouted the protesters, according to footage showed by Lebanese television broadcaster MTV.

The protesters are keen to remove the barriers and enter the area where the heavily guarded Lebanese parliament is located.

Police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators from around one of the gates leading to the parliament building downtown.