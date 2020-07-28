Lebanese premier urges caution as tensions rise on border with Israel

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab accused Israel on Tuesday of violating Lebanon‘s sovereignty but also cautioned against escalating tensions on the border, after Israel said it thwarted an attempted attack by Hezbollah the day before.

Diab, during a Supreme Defence Council meeting, said that “Israel assaulted Lebanon‘s sovereignty again and violated Resolution 1701 yesterday through a dangerous military escalation.”

On Monday, the Israeli military said it opened fire on a squad of militants who crossed the border into Israel from Lebanon.

The pro-Iranian Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah denied Israel’s claims that it was involved in clashes or an infiltration attempt.

“I call for caution in the coming days because I fear that things will slip towards the worst in light of the severe tension on our borders with occupied Palestine [Israel],” Diab said.

United Nation resolution 1701 ended 33-days of war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in July 2006.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday reiterated a warning he issued the previous day to Hezbollah against any attack on his country.

“Everything that is happening at the moment is the result of an attempt to establish a military presence in our region by Iran and its proxies in Lebanon,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement released by his office, after a security assessment at the army’s Northern Command headquarters.

Israel and Iran are staunch regional rivals.

“[Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan] Nasrallah is serving this Iranian interest at the expense of the Lebanese state,” he continued.

“We will do whatever it takes to defend ourselves, and I suggest Hezbollah take this simple fact into account,” Netanyahu added. “Israel is prepared for any scenario. ”

Iran has been a major ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since a pro-democracy uprising erupted against his regime in 2011.

The Israeli army last week reinforced troops on its northern border as tensions rose with Hezbollah, which had accused Israel of killing one of its militants in an airstrike outside Damascus on July 20.

A Lebanese security source in southern Lebanon told dpa Tuesday that heavy aerial activities were registered over Lebanese regions bordering Israel.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) urged maximum restraint following Monday’s exchange of fire.