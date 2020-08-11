Lebanese government resigns over Beirut port blast

Beirut, 10 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of his government on Monday over the Beirut port blast that killed some 160 people and wounded more than 6,000.

“Today we will take a step back in order to stand with the people,” Diab said in a televised statement. “I announce the resignation of this government … God protect Lebanon.”

Diab who repeated “God protect Lebanon” three times, said “the system of corruption is bigger than the state, and the state is shackled by the system and can not face it or get rid of it – and one example of corruption exploded in the port of Beirut.”

Diab formed a new 20-member government in January and its main task was supposed to be tackling the worst economic crisis to hit the country since the 1975-90 civil war.

Diab, supported by the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its main ally President Michel Aoun, was designated to form a government on December 19 amid mass protests nationwide.

Lebanon has been engulfed by protests since October 17, which led to the resignation of Saad Hariri as prime minister almost two weeks later.

“This government made an effort to draw up a road map,” Diab said, adding that there are those who falsify the facts, live on sedition and trade with people’s blood.

Diab submitted his resignation to Aoun shortly after his speech. The president is expected to announce consultations with the various parliamentary blocs to elect a new premier.

The current government will remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed.

Many political observers fear that reaching an agreement between Lebanon’s rival political groups to chose a premier and then form a new government will drag on due to the deep differences between the rival groups.

Shortly before the news of Diab’s planned resignation, protesters started to gather in central Beirut. Some were trying to remove large cement blocks outside the parliament building, while police used tear gas to disperse them.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon’s justice and finance ministers submitted their resignations to Diab, raising the number to four ministers who have quit since last week’s devastating Beirut port explosion.

“I submitted my resignation due to the Beirut blast and the protests,” Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm was quoted by MTV as saying.

On Sunday, Lebanese Environment Minister Demianos Kattar and Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad also resigned.

The blast has prompted questions about the government’s ability to serve Lebanon, especially amid allegations that the potentially explosive chemical believed to have caused the blast had been stored near a population centre for years with the knowledge of officials.

Diab told British broadcaster ITV on Sunday night that there is no doubt that there has been corruption during the last three decades.

“We are here facing all of these accumulated problems,” he said while touring the port.

Since his appointment, Diab has been blaming corruption on previous Lebanese leaders who ruled the country before him.

The explosion ripped through Beirut’s port on Tuesday, killing at least 158 people, wounding 6,000, displacing some 250,000 to 300,000 from their homes and inflicting massive destruction across the city.

The port blast was linked to a warehouse housing some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Lebanon’s top prosecutor ordered the removal of more than 4 tons of unidentified “dangerous materials” from the Zouk power plant, north of Beirut.

The order came despite the fact that Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar denied that the material was at risk of exploding.

At the Beirut port blast site, rescue teams continued on Monday to search for survivors amid faded hopes of finding any of the 20 people still missing.