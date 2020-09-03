Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo meet in Washington

Washington, 3 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti will meet in Washington on Thursday and Friday as part of ongoing discussions over the future of their countries’ tense relationship.

The talks will focus on economic development and job creation instead of political issues, a special adviser to President Donald Trump said.

The official said the US is willing to help if the parties can agree to economic development.

It is unclear what role Trump will play in the discussions, but the adviser said that he “has been a part of these discussions” and remains informed.

Kosovo was a province of Serbia but it declared independence in 2008 and has since gained the recognition of over 100 countries, including the US.

Serbia refuses to recognize the move and has continued to block Kosovo from joining international organizations.