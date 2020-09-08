Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo meet in Brussels as part of EU-brokered talks

Belgrade, 7 September 2020 (MIA) – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo PM Avdullah Hoti met Monday in Brussels, as part of the EU-brokered talks aimed at normalizing the relations between the countries, with EU High Representative Josep Borrell and EU special envoy Miroslav Lajčák.

“Substantial agreement” on three topics was made at the meeting, namely missing persons, the internally displaced and the economy. The issue of the community of Serb municipalities was also discussed for the first time.

“One of the hardest and most important issues are next to be put on the table. We have totally opposing views on them, so it’s going to be complicated and difficult. I expect discussions for the Western Balkans recovery plan and I expect EU support in the coming couple of months,” Vučić told reporters after the meeting.

The next high-level meeting will take place in Brussels on September 28.

Ahead of the meeting, the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo confirmed that they attach the highest priority to the EU integration and to continuing the work on the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, the EU said.

“In our meetings today, we spoke about economic cooperation and missing and displaced persons – the topics which were opened in our last high-level meeting. And I am happy to announce that we made full progress on the discussions. We also discussed for the first time, as part of the negotiations of a legally binding comprehensive agreement, arrangements for non-majority communities and also the settlement of mutual financial claims and property. This was a first exchange that allowed us to define the next steps in our discussions. Our next meeting will be dedicated to these two topics,” Lajčák said after the meeting.

After a stalemate, the EU-brokered dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina was restored in July.

Last week, Vučić and Hoti in Washington alongside US President Donald Trump signed an agreement on economic normalization between their countries.