Leaders of China, Japan, S Korea push for denuclearization of N Korea

Beijing, 24 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leaders agreed on Tuesday to work more closely together towards the goal of peaceful denuclearization in North Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae In, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met at a summit in Chengdu in central China.

“The three nations will continue to work together to resolve the problem in a political manner,” Li told reporters at a press conference in the Sichuan provincial capital.

Moon echoed Li by stating that peace between the two Koreas is “in the interest of the three nations,” the Yonhap news agency reported.

Concerns over North Korea have intensified since Pyongyang imposed a year-end deadline for the United States to offer sanctions relief, promising an ominous “Christmas present” if their demand is not met.

The US special envoy for North Korea has dismissed the deadline.

In spite of the sanctions threat from Pyongyang, Abe noted it was important to fully implement United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea and “keep [up] momentum” in talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

Abe condemned Pyongyang’s recent missile tests, calling them a “serious threat” to regional security, Kyodo News reported.

The three leaders also pledged to promote multilateral free trade in the region and adopted a joint statement on cooperation in the coming decade.

In the first face-to-face meeting between the Korean and Japanese leaders in 15 months, Moon and Abe discussed wartime labour and trade issues that have strained ties between the neighbouring countries, according to Kyodo News.

A South Korean court ruling ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labour during their 35-year colonization of the Korean Peninsula has brought bilateral relations to their lowest point in years.

Japan, citing a 1965 bilateral agreement settling wartime reparations, maintains it is Seoul that must take action, although South Korea says it is unable to do so because it cannot intervene in civil litigation.

Following the ruling, Tokyo imposed export controls that have been viewed as an act of retaliation in the ongoing dispute.

Abe said on Friday that his government had partially lifted restrictions on technology exports to South Korea, but Moon urged all such export controls to be lifted immediately.

Addressing the “grave” situation in the North, Abe told Moon “it is extremely important for Japan and South Korea, together with the United States, to coordinate on North Korea and other security issues.”

During the 50-minute meeting, Moon agreed to Abe’s request to continue supporting his country’s efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korea decades ago, Yonhap reported.

Despite the lack of a breakthrough on other thorny issues, both Abe and Moon expressed a desire to improve their countries’ relations through continued high-level exchanges.

“I wish to improve this important relationship and hope to exchange candid views with you,” Abe told the South Korean leader.